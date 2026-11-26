Ukrainian Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk and Slovak Transport Minister Jozef Ráž have signed a Letter of Intent on the development of rail freight transportation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

"Its purpose is to better coordinate the operation of our railways so that more goods can be transported across our shared border," Kalashnyk explained on his Telegram channel following a meeting with Ráž in Bratislava.

The parties also discussed extending the agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on road freight transport. Kalashnyk noted that in 2025, road transport accounted for approximately 75% of the value of goods traded between Ukraine and the EU. Maintaining predictable operating conditions is important for businesses and carriers on both sides of the border.

In addition, they discussed the possibility of doubling the capacity of the Chop–Čierna nad Tisou railway border crossing, which would allow more freight to be transported and passenger trains to operate more frequently between the two countries.

"Another priority for Ukraine is a direct overnight train from Uzhhorod to Prague. Timetables for the Slovak and Czech sections have already been worked out. Once this route is launched, passengers will be able to travel from Zakarpattia to the Czech capital without transfers," the minister added.