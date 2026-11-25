The Cabinet of Ministers has extended through June 4, 2027, the transition period for businesses to comply with requirements for protecting employees and visitors during a yellow-level air threat, the Economy Ministry's press service said.

This means businesses that have not yet provided access to shelters may continue operating with employees' consent and subject to organizational safety measures.

"The decision was developed jointly with businesses. We took into account the relevant recommendations of the Verkhovna Rada. We thank members of parliament for their attention to business needs and their participation in finding a balanced solution. The government wants businesses to continue operating and people to keep their jobs. That is why we are making the requirements more flexible, taking into account the actual capabilities of entrepreneurs," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry stressed that people's safety remains an unconditional priority and is a shared responsibility of the state and businesses. It urged entrepreneurs to equip shelters where this is feasible and appropriate, describing the approach as a reasonable compromise and a sign of partnership between the state and business.

From June 5, 2027, requirements will vary according to the maximum number of employees and visitors who may be present at a site at the same time:

Up to 20 people: no mandatory shelter, but businesses must provide alerts, information about available shelters, employee consent and organizational safety measures.

· 21-99 people: access to a shelter, a safe space or, under specified conditions, the safest available internal room.

· 100 or more people: mandatory access to a ready-to-use shelter with sufficient capacity.

Certain exemptions will apply to businesses that objectively cannot provide shelters and to suppliers of essential goods and services, subject to compliance with prescribed safety measures.

Consultations with lawmakers and businesses will continue during the transition period to develop a long-term solution that meets the needs of both employees and entrepreneurs.