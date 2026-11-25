Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed the transfer of bulk carriers to Ukraine for grain exports with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Thanked the Estonian government for its decision to allocate EUR 4.5 million to the Ukraine Transport Support Fund. We discussed using these funds to purchase diesel locomotives. We also raised the issue of transferring bulk carriers to Ukraine for grain exports," Koretsky said on Telegram following a meeting in Kyiv.

The sides also discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2027), which will take place in Tallinn on January 28-29.

"As agreed earlier with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, given the challenges of this winter, the main focus should be on practical assistance to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. Recognizing the risks businesses face due to continued Russian attacks, we plan to launch a war-risk insurance fund at URC 2027 and raise $3 billion for it. This will help protect business assets," the prime minister added.

Koretsky also said Ukraine was counting on Estonia's participation in the Industrial Ramstein initiative to restore damaged production facilities.

"Before the conference, it is important to agree on specific partner commitments to Ukraine's most urgent winter needs: generators, charging stations, diesel fuel and specialized equipment for its transportation, modular shelters, buses, and assistance with bridges and crossings," he wrote.