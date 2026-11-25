Finland is joining the donor countries of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, announcing a contribution of EUR 7.5 million toward the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"We thank Finland for its decision to join the Fund and strengthen international support for our energy sector... We highly value Finland's solidarity and its contribution to bolstering Ukraine's energy resilience," stated Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy.

The Ministry noted that Finland’s participation expands the circle of partner nations contributing to the support of Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022 at the initiative of the European Commission, under the auspices of the Energy Community Secretariat. As of November 25, the Fund has received over EUR 2.4 billion in grant contributions from 41 foreign donors, representing 27 partner countries and three international organizations.