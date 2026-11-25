Announcing the launch of a business war-risk insurance fund is one of the three main goals of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn on January 28-29, 2027 (URC 2027), Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said.

"We are aiming to announce the insurance fund we have been discussing for a long time. We are aiming to announce it jointly with our international partners during the URC in Tallinn in January," he said at a press conference in Kyiv with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Kravchenko recalled that the target was to build the fund's initial capital to as much as $3 billion or EUR 3 billion, with contributions from Ukraine and international partners.

"This is a big and ambitious goal, but we have set it for ourselves and will work together with our Estonian and other international partners to achieve it," he said.

As reported, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said in early September that the government was preparing a long-term mechanism to compensate businesses for war damage. Economy Minister Kravchenko later clarified that the proposal involved raising value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 21% to provide about $1 billion in Ukrainian funding, which would be used to attract a further $2 billion-$3 billion in external partner financing. The fund would provide first-loss insurance coverage of up to $10 million per legal entity. The proposed insurance was to cost 2% of the coverage amount within the established limit and could be launched as early as January 1, 2027.

However, businesses largely opposed the VAT increase to finance the fund, and the proposal was also met with skepticism by the relevant parliamentary committee. Deputy Economy and Environment Minister Yehor Hryhorenko said at a business forum on November 17 that, after the "second, third and fourth iterations" of the fund proposal, the ministry now knew how to secure 80% of Ukraine's contribution without raising VAT. Hryhorenko said a separate discussion with think-tank experts on technical details, including the deductible, was planned in about two weeks.

The deputy minister added that if a war-risk insurance fund of $3 billion-$4 billion or more could be established to cover first losses, the global reinsurance market would be ready to double that amount.

Hryhorenko also stressed the need to establish the fund, saying 2026 could be the first year since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, excluding 2022, in which the value of destruction caused by Russian attacks exceeds capital investment, estimated at slightly less than $10 billion.