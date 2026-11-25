Codex Energy co-owners Artur Lupashko and Oleksandr Hanchev invested EUR 800,000 in the construction of a hybrid power plant in Chernivtsi featuring 6.8 MW of solar panels and 15 MWh of energy storage capacity. The project's total budget is EUR 7.3 million, the project's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The energy park in Chernivtsi is scheduled to be commissioned in May 2027. It is the company's second energy project. The launch of an energy park in Bolhrad, Odesa region, comprising a 4.5 MW solar power plant and a 20 MWh energy storage system, is scheduled for December this year, with total investment of EUR 6.3 million.

Both projects are being implemented using the initial investments of Codex Energy's co-owners, with the remaining funds being raised from private investors through an energy cooperative, with contributions starting at EUR 20,000.

"We cannot ask people to invest in something we are not investing in ourselves. That is why the first money going into Chernivtsi is coming from Artur and me. This is our answer to the question of how much we believe in this project," Codex Energy co-founder and director Oleksandr Hanchev said.

Bukovyna area was chosen for the second project for a reason, the press release explained. Since the start of the full-scale war, one of the main transport corridors between Ukraine and Europe has run through the region, and businesses have been relocating there and new ones being established. Every new production facility adds to the load on the grid, and the region needs its own generation capacity close to consumers rather than hundreds of kilometers away.

According to preliminary estimates, the energy park will generate about 6.5-7 million kWh annually, roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 1,500 Ukrainian households. The fully charged storage systems can hold as much energy as more than 1,000 households consume in a day.

The project is being launched against the backdrop of alarming forecasts. In its November assessment of Ukraine's energy security, the International Energy Agency said a capacity deficit in winter 2026-2027 was likely. According to the agency, imports from Europe would not be able to fully cover it. Among the IEA's recommendations were broader use of energy storage systems and reducing demand during the evening peak. The company emphasizes that its energy park is designed precisely to serve those hours.

By May 2027, solar panels, batteries and inverters are to be installed at the site, the equipment configured and the connection infrastructure prepared. Once operational, the solar generation component and storage systems will work as a single integrated system, generating electricity during the day and supplying it in the evening.

Codex Energy handles the entire project cycle, from site selection and design to construction and management of the station after commissioning. UNISOLAR is the energy park's general contractor, while KNESS will handle commercial operations in the electricity market.

Codex Energy is part of Ribas Hotels Group, an international full-cycle management company founded by Artur Lupashko. RHG manages dozens of properties in Ukraine and abroad. Since 2014, more than 1,200 private investors have participated in its projects, according to the company. Codex Energy is applying the same model to energy projects, professionally managing an asset and reporting to investors.