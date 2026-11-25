The Verkhovna Rada passed bill No. 10225-d on regulating the circulation and taxation of virtual assets (VAs) in Ukraine in its final reading, in a revised version.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, consideration of the document began on Tuesday, while the vote took place on Wednesday. A total of 271 MPs voted in favor of the decision, with eight voting against.

The document introduces comprehensive taxation of transactions involving virtual assets, modeled on the taxation of securities. Individuals will be taxed only on their positive financial result (profit) for the year, at the general personal income tax rate, while exchanges of one virtual asset for another, profits within the amount of one minimum wage, and tokens received free of charge will not be taxed. A transitional period through the end of 2028 is foreseen for assets already held, with a reduced preferential personal income tax rate of 5%.

For legal entities, special tax adjustments will be established, transactions involving the issuance and exchange of VAs will be exempt from VAT, and VA service providers will be prohibited from using the simplified taxation system.

At the same time, the document establishes requirements for service providers (crypto exchanges, custodians, etc.): they must obtain authorization, register within 60 days and submit annual reports on transactions involving Ukrainian residents, marking the first step toward implementing the international CARF and DAC8 standards. Penalties will be imposed for violations, although they will be substantially reduced during the market's adaptation period. The document also sets out rules for safeguarding client assets and protecting their rights.

In addition, the bill prohibits misleading advertising of virtual assets (including promoting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in Ukraine or promising guaranteed returns), strengthens financial monitoring mechanisms and checks on the origin of funds along the lines of the banking sector, and introduces legal protection for individuals reporting violations.

The law will take effect on July 1, 2027.

As reported, legalizing and regulating the virtual asset (cryptocurrency) market is one of Ukraine's commitments to the European Union under the Ukraine Facility. The commitment was to be fulfilled in Q3 2026. Implementing these reforms is also necessary to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with EU rules, including the MiCA regulation.

The parliament adopted the document in principle at first reading on September 3, 2025.

On November 23, following additional consultations with the NBU and technical adjustments and clarifications aimed at aligning approaches to market regulation, the Finance Committee again recommended that the draft law be adopted in its entirety. At the same time, the committee incorporated a business proposal to extend the deadlines for restoring primary documents lost or destroyed by taxpayers: for the period from August 1, 2026, through December 31, 2027, the deadline will be extended from 90 to 180 calendar days, while the deadline for postponing a documentary audit due to the loss of such documents will be extended to 210 days. The statute of limitations will be suspended during the document restoration period and the postponement of the audit.