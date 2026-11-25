The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a new contribution of EUR 46.3 million from Norway, bringing the country's total financial assistance to Ukraine's energy sector to EUR 255.6 million, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the funds will be used to purchase equipment required to restore energy facilities across Ukraine damaged by Russian attacks.

"We are grateful to Norway for its continued solidarity with Ukraine. This support enables us to promptly identify and purchase equipment needed by energy companies and restore the operation of the energy system. Every such contribution strengthens our ability to withstand Russian energy terror and provide Ukrainians with electricity and heating," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.