Russia launched another attack on energy infrastructure facilities overnight and on Wednesday morning, targeting power plants and electricity transmission and distribution substations, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has reported.

"New power outages have been recorded as a result of the attacks in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kharkiv regions. Repair and restoration work is ongoing in all affected regions. At the same time, repeated enemy attacks and constant air raid alerts are significantly complicating these operations and delaying the restoration of electricity supply," the ministry said in its statement.

According to the ministry, the situation remained most difficult as of Wednesday morning in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the attacks damaged a significant number of energy facilities essential to electricity supply.

To prevent emergencies caused by equipment overload, additional grid restrictions are being implemented, the Ministry of Energy explained.