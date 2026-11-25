JSC Ukrnafta Board Chairman Bohdan Kukura presented the company's specific procurement needs for 2027 to partners as part of Supplier Day organized by Naftogaz Group.

In 2027, Ukrnafta will focus on five priority areas: engineering protection of facilities, drilling and production maintenance, modernization of production systems and technologies, production services and special equipment, and its gas station network and supply logistics, the company said.

"Procurement is a matter of speed and reliability for us: production, people's safety and the operation of our network depend on timely delivery of equipment and services. Protecting people and infrastructure is part of our day-to-day operations," Kukura said.

He recalled that Ukrnafta is actively moving some of its facilities underground, building protective structures, establishing equipment reserves and strengthening autonomous energy supply.

"This year, the first concrete shelters have already been installed at UKRNAFTA gas stations in the city of Kyiv and the region. Such structures have proven their effectiveness in frontline regions. In 2027, we plan to build turnkey protective structures at 17 production facilities and install 58 modular shelters at gas stations," the board chairman added.

At the same time, Ukrnafta continues to increase production. In 2027, the company plans to drill 15 new wells and carry out 32 hydraulic fracturing operations. To this end, it plans, among other things, to purchase more than 8,800 tonnes of tubular products, 40 electric submersible pump units and 296 sucker-rod pumps.

Meanwhile, to develop its production services, the company plans to purchase 17 CNC machine tools and equipment for well workovers, while for its gas station network it plans to purchase 50 fuel tankers and carry out construction and installation work at 20 stations.

"We invite both companies with which we already cooperate and potential new partners to participate in our procurement," the company said in an appeal to prospective partners.

JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer, operating across the entire upstream value chain, including exploration, oil and gas production, and the provision of oilfield services. It also operates UKRNAFTA, Ukraine's largest network of filling stations.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil wells and 167 gas wells.

The shareholders of JSC Ukrnafta are NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The company has been under state management since 2022 and is undergoing a large-scale business transformation.

At the end of 2025, Ukrnafta ranked first in the extractive industry with a turnover of UAH 99.6 billion, according to the Opendatabot Best Companies Index.

The UKRNAFTA filling station network is Ukraine's largest, comprising approximately 650 filling stations and ranking among the country's top three operators by fuel sales volume. The UKRNAFTA brand brings together networks that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.