The Ukrainian Business Council (UBC) has appealed to MPs and heads of parliamentary factions and groups to ensure the timely revision of bill No. 15108-1 on the specifics of mine action and the improvement of humanitarian demining, as well as to accelerate reform of the mine action system.

The appeal, posted on the UBC website, states that the effectiveness of demining determines whether businesses can resume operations, farmers can cultivate land, communities can restore infrastructure and investors can implement projects. Meanwhile, contamination by explosive ordnance renders production assets inaccessible, results in lost income and jobs, increases costs and creates uncertainty over recovery timelines.

According to the organization, the area contaminated by mines has expanded from approximately 16,000 square kilometers to 132,000 square kilometers during the full-scale war, while missile and drone attacks are also causing contamination in areas deep inside the rear. At the same time, the mine action management and organization system still largely relies on approaches dating back to the Joint Forces Operation, with 13 central executive authorities involved in its implementation, while the current National Mine Action Authority operates on a collegial basis and has an advisory status.

The UBC cited findings from the Accounting Chamber's audit of humanitarian demining of agricultural land, which identified inconsistent planning, overlapping powers, inadequate coordination, deficiencies in recordkeeping and reporting, and a cumbersome mechanism for compensating farmers' expenses. In addition, the Tony Blair Institute's "White Paper," prepared at the government's request, points to fragmented powers, blurred accountability and difficult coordination, and proposes establishing a single responsible authority. Inconsistent data exchange, meanwhile, results in repeated nontechnical surveys.

Bill No. 15108-1, the UBC said, is aimed at delineating the powers and responsibilities of management bodies, eliminating duplication of functions, streamlining planning, data exchange and coordination of international assistance, and introducing clear and transparent procedures for operators, businesses and landowners while ensuring continuity of operations during the transition period. At the same time, the document needs to be revised to take into account the positions of government agencies and the practical experience of operators, businesses and land users.

The association also emphasized the need to take into account the decline in humanitarian funding worldwide. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), humanitarian funding fell to its lowest level since 2016 in 2025, while as of the end of October, donors had funded 23.4% of declared humanitarian needs, 43% less than during the same period last year. At the same time, according to estimates by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ukraine's mine action needs exceed $34 billion, an amount that cannot be covered through traditional funding mechanisms alone. Therefore, humanitarian demining should be developed as a separate economic sector capable of attracting investment.

According to information on the parliament's website, bill No. 15108-1, an alternative to the main government bill No. 15108, was registered with the Verkhovna Rada on April 14, 2026. Its initiators include Ihor Herasymenko, Fedir Venislavsky and Ihor Kopytin. The document provides for the introduction of a three-tier mine action management model and separates policymaking from implementation. In particular, it envisages the National Mine Action Authority serving as a platform for strategic coordination, the establishment of a National Humanitarian Demining Agency – a central executive authority with special status responsible for developing and implementing policy and approving standards, and the creation of a Humanitarian Demining Center as a one-stop shop for operators and donors.

The document also streamlines the humanitarian demining market through requirements for the certification of operators, processes and equipment, as well as the establishment of a relevant register. In addition, the bill provides for the launch of an integrated data management system, including a register of territories, the introduction of unified budget planning, multilevel quality control of operations and the establishment of a Donor Council under the National Agency to coordinate international assistance.

The bill also seeks to integrate social protection for people affected by explosive ordnance into the overall mine action system and defines a mechanism for a phased transition to the updated management model. According to the explanatory note, adoption of the initiative would not require additional budget funding and would be implemented within the existing budget allocations of executive authorities and through other sources not prohibited by law.