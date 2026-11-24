Atoll Holding, one of Ukraine's leading automotive market operators, plans to open the first three official dealerships for Chinese XPENG electric vehicles, which are entering the Ukrainian market, in the near future, in Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia, according to a post on the Autotrading Atoll Holding Facebook page.

"We are moving forward, and the first official dealerships in Ukraine will open soon. Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia. And this is just the beginning," the post said.

Aventis Motors is the official distributor of XPENG in Ukraine. According to Opendatabot, the company was established in April 2026 with registered capital of UAH 121 million, and its ultimate beneficial owner is Oleh Boyarin, the controlling beneficial owner of Atoll Holding.

XPENG G9 and G6 crossovers and the XPENG P7+ fastback are expected to be introduced to the Ukrainian market, followed later by the XPENG L03, a compact SUV coupe equipped with artificial intelligence.

Prices for the electric vehicles have not yet been announced.

XPENG was founded in 2014 and, according to the company, is a global manufacturer of smart electric vehicles, dual-listed on the NYSE and HKEX, with fully in-house developed technology and its own artificial intelligence (the Turing AI chip with computing power of up to 2,200 TOPS). The company operates in 46 countries worldwide.

Atoll Holding is a group of companies comprising nearly 50 businesses involved in manufacturing, distribution and dealership network development, the creation of innovative technologies for process automation and optimization, warehouse logistics, and the construction of manufacturing facilities, automotive centers, industrial facilities and retail and service centers.

Its automotive business includes Škoda vehicle manufacturer in Ukraine Eurocar Manufacturing, official Škoda distributor Eurocar LLC, and the Autotrading dealership network, which represents a number of international automotive brands, including Škoda, Renault, Hyundai, Hyundai Truck, Ford, Suzuki, SEAT and Harley-Davidson.