The Verkhovna Rada has adopted resolutions urging the Cabinet of Ministers to review rules governing business operations during yellow-level air raid alerts and requirements for businesses to provide shelters.

A total of 302 lawmakers voted in favour of resolution No. 16207 on business operations during yellow alerts, with none against. Resolution No. 16191 on shelter requirements was backed by 301 lawmakers, with none against, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a lawmaker from the Holos faction and author of resolution No. 16207, said it calls on the government to revise Cabinet resolution No. 1092, under which businesses without shelters must suspend operations during yellow alerts from December 5.

Parliament proposes allowing businesses to decide whether to close during yellow alerts, while requiring them to notify staff and customers of an alert and the location of the nearest shelter. Employees and customers would be entitled to decide whether to stop work or move to shelter, Zhelezniak said.

Bill No. 16191 proposes allowing businesses without temporary or permanent shelters on their premises or territory to continue operating during yellow alerts with the consent of their employees.

The government adopted resolution No. 1092 on September 4, 2026, setting a three-month transition period, until December 4, for businesses to operate without a shelter or safe space during yellow alerts.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said on October 29 that the government intended to give businesses more time to arrange shelters or safe spaces, with military administrations collecting compliance data by March 4. He said a shelter would not necessarily have to be located on the business premises, and requirements would depend on the number of employees and visitors.

Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said on November 18 that the government would soon present revised rules for business operations during air raid alerts and review shelter requirements, simplify the process of arranging shelters and consider funding mechanisms.

A petition calling for the cancellation of the business shutdown and mandatory shelter provisions under resolution No. 1092 reached the required 25,000 signatures on November 22.