The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has removed the link between employee reservations at defense industry enterprises and the fixed number of military-liable workers recorded in their critical-enterprise status decision. The 95% quota will now be calculated based on the actual number of military-liable employees, the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths said.

"Previously, defense industry manufacturers could reserve up to 95% of their military-liable employees, but the calculation was based on the headcount recorded in the Defense Ministry's decision recognizing the enterprise as critical. Even if production expanded and the number of employees increased, this did not automatically allow the number of reserved employees to rise. This restriction has now been lifted. The 95% quota will be calculated based on the actual number of military-liable employees at the enterprise," the council said in a Facebook post.

The organization said lifting the restriction would allow companies to expand their workforce and production without bureaucratic intervention linked to a fixed staff headcount.

"The removal of this provision was one of the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths' key advocacy demands. We consistently raised the issue in dialogue with government agencies and insisted on the need for change. Today, we have a concrete result of this work," the council said.