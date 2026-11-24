The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has removed its Inspection Department from the regulator's organizational structure. The department was part of the Prudential Supervision vertical, headed by NBU Deputy Governor Dmytro Oliinyk.

According to a statement on the NBU website, all functions of the abolished department are being transferred to two structural units: the Integrated Banking Supervision Department and the Department for Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Service Providers. This will expand their off-site supervisory functions and enable them to conduct on-site supervision.

The NBU said the changes are intended to improve the effectiveness of its supervision of financial market participants.

The Integrated Banking Supervision Department will take over responsibility for planning, organizing and conducting effective supervision through inspections of banks and their separate units, as well as inspections of non-bank providers of payment services and limited payment services. This includes participants in banking groups and non-bank financial groups for which non-bank payment service providers are the responsible entities.

The Department for Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Service Providers will assume responsibility for planning, organizing and conducting effective supervision through inspections of non-bank financial institutions, entities that are not financial institutions but are authorized to provide certain financial services, debt collection companies and other participants in non-bank financial services markets, including participants in non-bank financial groups.

"This will help extend risk-based supervision across the entire supervisory process, including by enabling integrated planning of supervisory activities, both on-site and off-site, to deepen analysis and accelerate supervisory responses to identified violations," the statement said.

The NBU also said the redistribution of functions would result in corresponding organizational changes within the two departments.