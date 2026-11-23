The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has allowed financial payment service providers with a target regulatory capital of less than UAH 40 million to combine certain key functions within their internal control systems, the regulator's press service said.

According to NBU Resolution No. 131 of November 20, such institutions will be able to assign the functions of chief risk officer and chief compliance officer to a single person, specifically a specialist who performs similar functions at other legal entities.

In addition, the functions of an internal auditor or chief internal auditor may be performed by a person who carries out similar activities at other legal entities.

If the target regulatory capital amount is UAH 40 million or more, the provider must ensure compliance with the general requirements regarding the separation of key functions within three months from the date the new target amount is determined.

Previously, the internal auditor or chief internal auditor, chief risk officer, and chief compliance officer were not permitted to hold other positions or perform other duties at the financial payment services provider or other legal entities. An exception was made for the chief compliance officer to also serve as the designated officer for financial monitoring.

The NBU explained that the changes were necessary to reduce the regulatory burden on small participants in the payment market, optimize personnel costs, and expand opportunities to attract qualified specialists.

The resolution takes effect on November 24, 2026.