Ukrainian Exchange JSC (UX, Kyiv), which won a two-year court battle over the revocation of its licence in an appeals court on July 1 this year, resumed trading on Monday after a suspension that began on July 8, 2024. The number of licensed stock exchanges operating in Ukraine has thus returned to three.

According to a statement on the exchange's website, trading initially covers domestic government bonds (OVDP). On Monday, BTS Broker LLC and KINTO Ltd. concluded a trade for the first time in two and a half years.

UX said trading takes place on its proprietary Phoenix platform, which it has been developing since 2018. The platform allows participants to integrate their IT systems via an application programming interface (API) using the FIX protocol, an international standard for exchanging trading data.

"We have retained the exchange team and are now focused on enabling participants to resume operations and integrate trading into their own systems as quickly as possible," UX Chairman of the Management Board Artemiy Yershov said. He also thanked infrastructure partners and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), headed by Oleksiy Semeniuk, for constructive cooperation in preparing for the resumption of trading.

Yershov told Interfax-Ukraine that the exchange was actively working to bring brokers back and hoped to succeed, as its services and software remained competitive despite the trading suspension of more than two years.

As reported, in late March 2024 the NSSMC warned market participants that two of Ukraine's three stock exchanges, PFTS and UX, risked losing their licences due to violations of licensing requirements. It proposed considering possible solutions, including establishing a new exchange and voluntarily surrendering the existing exchange licences.

PFTS met the prudential requirements and retained its licence. The NSSMC revoked UX's licence on July 8, 2024, citing sanctions imposed on a minority shareholder. Although an appeals court suspended the regulator's decision on Sept 24 that year, trading, which the exchange had halted on July 8, was not resumed.

In its ruling, the appeals court panel said it had taken into account the exchange's efforts to prevent Freedom Holding Corp. from influencing UX's operations or exercising control through its shares. The holding's ultimate beneficial owner is sanctioned individual Timur Turlov.

According to the NSSMC's information disclosure system, Freedom Holding remained UX's largest shareholder as of August 2026, with a 24.265088% stake. Yershov held 6.9032%, former UX business development director Oleksiy Sukhorukov 5.919289%, and former Finance Minister Yuriy Kolobov 8.99892%.

Turlov, president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., which has a market capitalisation of $11 billion, was elected president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in late September 2026. Ukraine imposed personal sanctions on him in October 2022. At Turlov's proposal, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's office, became a FIDE vice president.

In addition to PFTS, the Perspective Stock Exchange PJSC (Dnipro) also holds a stock exchange licence in Ukraine. According to the NSSMC, trading volume on Ukrainian stock exchanges totalled UAH 1.2198 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026, with PFTS accounting for 71.1% and Perspective for 28.9%.

Domestic government bonds accounted for the largest share of trading by financial instrument during the period, at UAH 914.83 billion, or 75.0%, the commission said. They were followed by swaps at UAH 266.06 billion, or 21.8%; corporate bonds at UAH 17.03 billion, or 1.3%; and foreign government bonds at UAH 8.26 billion, or 0.7%.