Participants at the inaugural meeting of the Interagency Working Group on Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Self-Employment, chaired by Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko, supported proposals to limit fines for technical errors when using cash registers and agreed to work on a new model for blocking tax invoices and approaches to taxing individual entrepreneurs, meeting participants said on Facebook on Monday.

According to Oleh Hetman of the Economic Expert Platform, the meeting was attended by senior Economy Ministry officials, Ihor Marchuk, head of the parliamentary committee's subcommittee on state-business relations and investment, representatives of the Finance Ministry, BRDO, the Business Ombudsman Council and business associations.

He said the working group supported proposals to limit penalties, currently amounting to 100-150% of the value of goods, for technical errors in the details of cash register receipts, allow entrepreneurs to correct such errors themselves, and treat accounts held with non-bank payment service providers as equivalent to bank accounts. The parties agreed to work on proposed amendments and the relevant draft law No. 16036.

The meeting also considered the suspension of registration of tax invoices and adjustment calculations. One proposal would set a statutory time limit for such suspensions and introduce automatic registration if the State Tax Service (STS) failed to make a decision within the prescribed period. Working group members are to develop a new model and determine further steps before the next meeting.

Participants also discussed the possible introduction of mandatory VAT registration for individual entrepreneurs operating under the simplified tax system, as part of commitments under the International Monetary Fund's structural benchmarks. According to estimates by the Economic Expert Platform, introducing VAT for individual entrepreneurs with a EUR 85,000 threshold could affect about 250,000 businesses and generate annual accounting and reporting costs of UAH 88 billion to UAH 162 billion.

Oleksandr Chumak, president of the Association of Private Employers, said business associations had been asked to submit written proposals on the issue before the next meeting, while the Finance Ministry was asked to demonstrate how the proposed system would work in practice. Chumak said he supported retaining the current VAT registration rules for individual entrepreneurs until the end of martial law. He also invited government and Finance Ministry representatives to hold an off-site working group meeting in Kharkiv. Marchuk backed the proposal and suggested beginning to plan the visit.

"The Finance Ministry has again mentioned the IMF requirement for mandatory VAT registration of individual entrepreneurs. I can understand that we are joining the EU and that it has a relevant directive. But Ukraine did not plan to join the IMF. So I no longer accept this argument. Let us defend Ukrainian entrepreneurs' right to operate during the war without additional requirements and costs. There is no war in the EU (not yet), and the IMF is not at war with anyone," Chumak wrote on Facebook.

He added that only one of the six business associations initially represented on the working group was regional, based in Kharkiv, and fully represented businesses operating near the front line. He said he hoped the number of business associations on the group would increase and that regional representation would be ensured.

Marchuk said the meeting had also raised the introduction of electronic receipts and requirements for small and medium-sized businesses to provide shelters.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 16036 at first reading on Nov 19. It provides for lower penalties for technical errors in the details of receipts issued using cash registers or software-based cash registers, and regulates payments through non-bank payment service providers.

The Interagency Working Group on Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises was established in July. It is chaired by the economy and environment minister and includes the head of the State Regulatory Service, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat and the parliamentary committee on economic development, lawmakers, the business ombudsman, and representatives of local government, business associations, research institutions and expert organizations.