Industry criteria allowing insurance companies to qualify as critically important enterprises and reserve employees liable for military service remain unchanged, according to a Nov 22 letter from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to financial market participants and industry associations.

The letter says Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1328 of Oct 23, 2026, required government bodies to review the criteria for critical enterprise status. After considering materials submitted by the NBU, the Coordination Centre for the Organisation of Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service approved the existing industry criteria and areas of activity in which the central bank may designate enterprises, institutions and organisations as critically important.

For the insurance market, this means NBU Board Resolution No. 32 of March 14, 2025, remains in force. One of its mandatory conditions is that an insurer must belong to Group I in terms of public importance. The NBU’s 2026 list includes 20 companies in this group, while 53 insurers currently operate in the market. The remaining more than 30 companies cannot use the industry mechanism even to reserve a chief executive or actuary.

The Insurance Business Association (IBA) said it had appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, the Ministry of Economy and Environment and the Ministry of Defence on Oct 15, 2026, proposing that all insurers be allowed to reserve the minimum number of essential employees, regardless of their public-importance group.

In its response of Nov 3, the NBU said it had taken the proposals into account and had already proposed that the Economy Ministry retain the existing criteria. Any expansion of the criteria, the regulator said, would require further consideration in light of the Coordination Centre’s position.

“In a small insurance company, each function is usually performed by one person. Specialists are scarce in the market, so finding a replacement quickly is unlikely, and a new candidate would still need regulatory approval. If one or two such employees are mobilised, the company may be unable to meet mandatory requirements,” the association said.

The IBA proposes allowing every licensed insurer that meets regulatory requirements to reserve the minimum number of key personnel, regardless of its public-importance group. These would include the chief executive and members of supervisory and executive bodies, as well as employees responsible for risk management, compliance, internal audit and actuarial functions.

Other employees, including those in financial monitoring, accounting and claims settlement, could be added only where their essential status is supported by documentary evidence. The NBU would confirm the list, as it approves key insurance company personnel and oversees insurers’ governance systems.