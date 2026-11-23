Ukrnafta is developing a dedicated service line for its own operations and external clients, covering well testing and reservoir fluid analysis, the company said on Monday.

“In 2024-2026, Ukrnafta has been systematically upgrading its equipment, replacing obsolete Soviet-made instruments with modern solutions from leading global manufacturers. The company plans to complete the first stage next year,” it said.

The equipment includes 59 Canadian-made downhole memory gauges, two sets of German downhole samplers, 56 German-Ukrainian wellhead memory gauges, four production logging tool (PLT) combinations and 24 US-made echometer-dynamometer systems.

“We are also expanding our laboratory capabilities. Our specialists are already working with a Visual Fluid-Eval (PVT) unit made by France’s Vinci Technologies, the only one of its kind in Ukraine for studying gas condensate systems,” the company said.

Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura said the unit can reproduce reservoir conditions and analyse the behaviour of oil and gas condensate. This provides more accurate data for technical decisions and improves work on wells and fields.

“This is another area of technological development for us. We are strengthening our in-house expertise, reducing our dependence on external services and creating a new offering for the market,” he said.

Ukrnafta is therefore gaining not merely a new fleet of instruments but a full-fledged capability that it can use internally and offer as a standalone market service, Kukura added.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine’s largest oil producer and operates across the upstream sector, including exploration, oil and gas production and oilfield services. It also manages Ukraine’s largest network of filling stations under the UKRNAFTA brand.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil wells and 167 gas wells.

Ukrnafta’s shareholders are Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The company has been under state management since 2022 and is implementing a large-scale business transformation.

In 2025, Ukrnafta led Ukraine’s extractive industry with revenue of UAH 99.6 billion, according to the Opendatabot Index of Best Companies.

The UKRNAFTA network comprises around 650 filling stations and ranks among Ukraine’s top three fuel retailers by sales volume. It includes networks previously operating under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.