The impact of the permission for men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country on business in 2026 was felt by 50% of surveyed employers, versus 56% in 2025, according to survey results published on the OLX Robota platform.

According to the study data, which Interfax-Ukraine has obtained, 28% of respondents noticed no changes (34% in 2025), while the share of those who found it hard to answer rose from 9% to 22%.

Among those who felt an impact, 48% pointed to a rise in the number of young employees quitting, 45% to difficulty finding young staff, 32% to fewer responses to vacancies, 25% to worse quality of candidates for entry-level positions and 20% to growing salary expectations among young people.

A separate survey of young men under 22 by OLX Robota showed that the share of those planning to leave Ukraine rose from 23% in 2025 to 27% in 2026. However, most of those surveyed do not plan to leave.

The impact of young men's departure grows with company size: 51% of respondents at companies with 1-10 employees said it was noticeable, 57% at companies with 11-50 employees, 56% at those with 51-250 and 60% at those with more than 250.

Most of the employers surveyed (40%) represent retail, 14% the services sector, 8% the IT sector, and manufacturing, construction and wholesale trade 7% each. Companies from information and consulting services, transport and logistics, HoReCa and agriculture also took part in the study.

Most respondents (38%) did not change their hiring approaches after the exit permit was introduced. Among those who introduced adaptation measures, 29% began recruiting older candidates more actively, 18% women, 9% freelancers, remote workers or specialists from other regions, and 5% mentioned internal training and youth retention programs.

At the same time, 9% of employers are considering a full or partial shutdown, another 9% have temporarily frozen business expansion, and 2% have cut vacancies and optimized staffing.

The October 2026 employer survey had 5,900 respondents (573 respondents in September 2025).

As reported, at the end of August 2025 the Cabinet published a resolution allowing young men aged 18-22 to leave the country. In a Work.ua survey at the time, many employers said that with young men leaving, they feared mothers, wives, sisters and partners who had perhaps not planned to relocate before might leave at the same time.

To cope with the challenges, some companies began hiring minors and retraining existing staff.

According to an August study by the Work.ua recruitment portal, the number of men aged 18-22 responding to vacancies in July 2026 fell by 19% from a year earlier, from 16,700 to almost 13,500. The number of responses from women in the same age group fell by 2%, from almost 33,400 in July 2025 to 33,000 in July 2026, while the total number of candidates on the service grew by 11%.