The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution extending through Dec 20, 2026, inclusive, the validity of decisions designating enterprises, institutions and organizations as critically important, as well as of deferments from mobilization for their employees liable for military service that were granted through the electronic services portal, the text of the document and its annex say.

According to resolution No. 1452 of Nov 19, 2026, this applies to decisions of state bodies that, as of the day the document takes effect, have agreed criteria with the Coordination Center for Organizing the Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service, if the validity of such decisions and deferments expires before Dec 20, 2026, or expired between the entry into force of resolution No. 1328 and resolution No. 1452.

At the same time, the deadline for confirming critically important status does not apply to decisions whose term expired between the entry into force of resolutions No. 1328 and No. 1452, and the extension does not apply to decisions that have been canceled or are subject to cancellation under resolution No. 1328 or other legislation.

The document also obliges the heads of critically important enterprises and of representative offices of donor institutions and executors of international technical assistance projects (from a list approved by the Cabinet Secretariat) to bring the number of reserved employees into line with the updated requirements of the reservation procedure by Dec 20, 2026. During this period the relevant provisions of the procedure do not apply to them. The Ministry of Digital Transformation must, within five days of the resolution taking effect, enable reservation through the unified state web portal of electronic services for employees of these critically important enterprises, institutions and organizations, and such reserved persons will be transferred to special military registration without regard to the period set in the first paragraph of clause 29 of the reservation procedure.

Under amendments to Cabinet resolution No. 76 of Jan 27, 2023, and the regulations on the Coordination Center approved by resolution No. 1328, if an organization is designated critically important by a Cabinet decision, the organization itself determines the number of persons liable for military service to be reserved after the Coordination Center's review. In addition, in a number of clauses of the reservation procedure, the name "Ministry of Development" has been replaced with "Ministry of Regional Development," and the Coordination Center's approval of criteria may now also be recorded in an extract from the minutes of its meeting certified by the center's secretary.

The Coordination Center's powers and grounds for work have also been expanded to include review of requests from the State Tax Service (STS) and/or the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) to identify and document signs of systematic use by enterprises, institutions and organizations of schemes to evade value added tax and/or personal income tax.

As reported, by order No. 1648 of Nov 23 the Ministry of Culture approved new criteria for identifying enterprises, institutions and organizations that are important for the national economy sector in culture and information.

Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko said after the latest meeting of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support under the President of Ukraine in November that the ministry is working to simplify procedures for confirming criticality through the Coordination Center and to eliminate technical problems with reservation through Diia. Together with the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, it will also work through business proposals for a more predictable reservation mechanism.

Earlier, on Oct 23, the Cabinet finalized changes to the reservation system, separating enterprises' criticality from economic indicators and updating sectoral and regional criteria. A Coordination Center for Organizing the Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service for the period of mobilization and martial law was also created, and the maximum reservation level for energy and the defense industry was lowered from 100% to 95%, with the possibility of applying to the Coordination Center to raise the quota. The government also announced a mechanism for 100% reservation subject to fulfilling a mobilization commitment on regular voluntary recruitment of employees to military service, which is currently being developed.