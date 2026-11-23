The Coordination Center for Organizing the Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service has approved 100% of the updated criticality criteria, and authorities now have until the end of next week to review earlier decisions and clarify which enterprises retain their status under the updated criteria, the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine said on Monday.

According to information on the ministry's website, an enterprise that does not retain its status under the updated criteria but meets other current criteria can submit documents under them.

The ministry also said that in some cases the Coordination Center may recommend raising the reservation limit for a strategically important enterprise if the relevant authority justifies that the set limit is insufficient, but such a recommendation does not mean an automatic increase in the limit.

As reported, the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (UUE) on Nov 23 urged the government to publish as soon as possible the list of state bodies whose updated criticality criteria were approved by the Coordination Center for Organizing the Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service. Without this list publicly available, enterprises cannot check whether the extension of critical status and reservation of employees through Dec 20, 2026, inclusive, applies to them.

The same day, the government's website published a resolution of Nov 19 extending through Dec 20, 2026, inclusive, the validity of decisions designating enterprises, institutions and organizations as critically important, as well as of deferments from mobilization for their employees liable for military service that were granted through the electronic services portal, the text of the document and its annex say.

On Oct 23, 2026, the Cabinet finalized changes to the reservation system, separating enterprises' criticality from economic indicators and updating sectoral and regional criteria. A Coordination Center for Organizing the Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service for the period of mobilization and martial law was also created, and the maximum reservation level for energy and the defense industry was lowered from 100% to 95%, with the possibility of applying to the Coordination Center to raise the quota. The government also announced a mechanism for 100% reservation subject to fulfilling a mobilization commitment on regular voluntary recruitment of employees to military service, which is currently being developed.

The Coordination Center is headed by a deputy minister of economy and environment and a deputy defense minister. Its members also include a deputy state secretary of the Cabinet, deputy ministers of digital transformation, internal affairs, infrastructure and agrarian policy, the state secretary of the Energy Ministry, a deputy head of the Office of the President, a deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, representatives of the leadership of the State Border Guard Service, the National Police, the Pension Fund and the State Labor Service, as well as the SBU, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry.

The center's tasks are to coordinate the actions of state bodies during reservation, agree on criteria, consider proposals to increase reservation volumes and determine enterprises' criticality, and to give recommendations on canceling criticality decisions (in particular at the request of law enforcement). The center has up to one month to give recommendations, or up to seven working days in the case of urgent review. Decisions are made by a majority of the members present, and in the event of a tie, with the support of both co-chairs.