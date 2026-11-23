The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (UUE) urged the government to publish as soon as possible the list of state bodies whose updated criticality criteria were approved by the Coordination Center for Organizing the Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service. Because the list is not publicly available, enterprises cannot check whether the extension of critical status and the reservation of employees through December 20, 2026 inclusive applies to them.

According to the organization's position, the Economy Ministry said that as of November 12, 90% of state bodies, including all ministries and regional military administrations, had reviewed their criteria and the Coordination Center had approved them within the 10-day period provided for, but the list itself has still not been published. The UUE said it hopes that the critical status of enterprises and the reservation of their employees will be extended simultaneously, without interruptions and additional actions by employers.

"We hope that the status of critical enterprises and the reservation of their employees will be extended simultaneously, without interruptions and additional actions by employers. For enterprises, this is an opportunity to keep their teams and ensure uninterrupted work during the transition to the new rules," the UUE said in a post on its website on Monday.

The union noted that the extension to December 20 applies to decisions of state bodies that, on the day the new resolution took effect, had approved updated criteria with the Coordination Center, if the term of such decisions expired between October 27, 2026 and the entry into force of the new resolution or expires before December 20, 2026, except for decisions that have been canceled or are subject to cancellation.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution No. 1452, which extended through December 20, 2026 inclusive the validity of decisions designating enterprises, institutions and organizations as critical, and of deferrals from mobilization for employees liable for military service that were granted through the Diia e-services portal. The document also obliges heads of critical institutions, representative offices of donor institutions and implementers of international technical assistance projects to bring the number of reserved employees in line with the requirements of the reservation procedure by December 20, 2026. It requires the Digital Transformation Ministry to provide, within five days of the resolution taking effect, the ability to reserve employees of such enterprises, institutions and organizations through the single state web portal of electronic services.

Resolution No. 1452 also amended government resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023 and the regulation on the Coordination Center approved by resolution No. 1328 of October 23, 2026. In particular, the grounds for the Coordination Center's work now include consideration of appeals from the State Tax Service and/or the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) on identifying and documenting signs of the systematic use by enterprises, institutions and organizations of schemes to evade value-added tax and/or personal income tax, and the approval of criteria may also be recorded in an extract from the minutes of its meeting certified by the center's secretary.