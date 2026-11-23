The commission running the tender for building new generating capacity and carrying out demand management measures has named six qualified participants.

The qualified participants are Ukrnafta, Odesa CHP, Dniprovska Combined Heat and Power Plant, Kryvorizka Combined Heat and Power Plant, KGG-Energo and Energysoft, according to the minutes of the commission's November 12 meeting, published on the website of National Power Company Ukrenergo.

"The members of the tender commission discussed the proposals submitted by tender participants, additional clarifications with supporting documents and their conformity with the tender documentation and legal requirements. The selection found that all proposals meet the qualification requirements," the minutes said.

According to YouControl, Energysoft was registered in Kyiv on June 15, 2026 with charter capital of UAH 1,000. Its ultimate beneficiary, with a 90% stake in the charter capital, is Yevheniy Vorobiov. Its main line of business is listed as electricity generation.

KGG-Energo was registered on January 16, 2006 with a legal address in Kremenchuk (Poltava region) and charter capital of UAH 100,000. Its ultimate beneficiary, with a 52% stake in the charter capital, is Valentyna Volkonska. Its main line of business is listed as wholesale of ironmongery, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies.

In the tender for 1.5 GW of generating capacity, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions get a quota of 250 MW, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions together 872 MW, Dnipropetrovsk region 283 MW and Odesa region 100 MW.

Ukrenergo said the minimum operating life of each energy facility must be at least 20 years or 100,000 hours of operation, and new power units must meet technical requirements that should make it easier to balance Ukraine's unified power system. Facility capacity must be at least 10 MW.

The commission is headed by First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov.

The total capacity of projects guaranteed by business in the first stage of the tender, which ended in late 2025, is 78.1 MW. Under its rules, Ukrenergo was to compensate capital investment in building such facilities. The rules were updated for the second stage: winners will receive support under a market premium mechanism when the electricity price in the morning and evening peak hours is below the price set in the tender, up to 27.92 euro cents per kWh.

Ukrenergo management board member Ivan Yuryk said support will last seven hours a day in the autumn-winter period and five hours in spring-summer. He said this motivates the investor to operate at the time of day when the power system most needs extra capacity.

Yuryk said the company's specialists calculate a three-year payback for investors, but because new facilities must have second-level protection, the period of guaranteed price support for producers is set at five years.

New generating capacity must be put into operation within 20 months of the tender winners being named.