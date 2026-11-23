Ukraine's second-largest mobile operator, VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), has notified holders of its eurobonds maturing in February 2027, with $273.66 million outstanding, that it has entered into a financing agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), under which VFU may raise up to $350 million to fund an early bond buyback.

"The company intends to raise funds under this financing agreement for the purpose of early repayment of the loan and buyback of the bonds (in each case, in full at their nominal value, together with all accrued and unpaid interest) on a date preceding the maturity date," VFU said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company will separately announce the date of the voluntary early repayment and buyback in due course, according to the filing.

The bonds, which mature in February 2027 and carry a coupon rate of 9.625% per annum, were issued for $300 million. Since late May 2025, VFU has been conducting partial buybacks of the bonds in connection with dividend payments to its shareholder. Under National Bank of Ukraine restrictions, the buyback amount cannot exceed EUR 1 million per month. Following 12 tender offers, bonds totaling $273 million 659,597.88 remained outstanding. At the same time, in the latest tender, which offered to buy back bonds at 98% of their nominal value for a total of $2.918 million, demand amounted to just $450,000.

As reported, DFC's board of directors approved financing for Vodafone Ukraine in mid-September. The U.S. corporation said in a press release that the funding was intended to strengthen and modernize critical telecommunications infrastructure amid the ongoing war, without specifying the amount.

In January-June 2026, Vodafone Ukraine increased its consolidated net profit by 14.2% year over year to UAH 1.9 billion, while revenue grew by 10.6% to UAH 14.9 billion.

The mobile operator had 15.1 million customers in the second quarter of 2026, including 3.3 million contract subscribers.