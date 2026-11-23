Telecommunications holding VEON, the majority shareholder of Kyivstar Group (Kyivstar), plans to expand its financial services business across the markets where it operates and is therefore considering launching such services in Ukraine as well. For now, the options under consideration include installment plans for smartphones, credit for mobile services and payments from mobile accounts.

According to a presentation by its financial services division, Digital Finance Group, at Capital Markets Day in New York, these services could be developed through a joint venture (JV) with a bank or fintech company.

The presentation notes that these ideas are currently among the options being considered, as the group does not yet have its own financial services platform in Ukraine.

"Our plan through 2030 is to grow these businesses while maintaining discipline over investment and the balance sheet. and to convert that growth into stronger cash generation and lasting value for our shareholders," VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said in a press release.

VEON cited Pakistan as an example of the development of this business segment, where it has already launched its own bank, the JazzCash digital wallet with 30.4 million users, and an insurance business.

Payment services are already operating in Bangladesh, while the process of obtaining a letter of intent for a digital bank license is underway. In Kazakhstan, payment services in the form of an electronic wallet are available, and an application for a banking license has been submitted. Uzbekistan is also planning to submit a similar application.

VEON also identified consolidation of the fixed-line internet market across all its markets, including Ukraine, as a separate priority.

VEON also plans to develop other digital business segments. In particular, for Uklon, the plans include geographic expansion, broadening its range of services into a marketplace format, and leveraging the potential of the SuperApp and VEON ecosystem growth model to scale the service.

In healthcare, the group plans to expand by leveraging synergies between Ukraine's Helsi and Tabletki services and scaling services across all stages of healthcare delivery in the markets where the group operates.

The presentation also showed that 8.6 million users in Ukraine use Starlink Direct to Cell (D2C, direct satellite connectivity to smartphones), compared with 2.6 million in Kazakhstan and 2 million in Bangladesh.

Overall, VEON plans to increase revenue and EBITDA by 12-15% annually through 2030. Earnings per share and free cash flow are expected to grow faster than revenue, according to the holding.

The group also intends to increase the share of digital services in its revenue to approximately 50% by 2030. In the third quarter of 2026, this figure stood at 27.2%.

In August this year, Kyivstar CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said the company planned to enter the financial services market in the future, taking into account the breadth and scale of its businesses.

According to him, implementing such a solution would enable the company to reduce transaction costs and manage this volume as efficiently as possible, as well as explore lending opportunities.

VEON is an international telecommunications holding headquartered in Amsterdam. It provides connectivity services and digital services to nearly 152 million subscribers and more than 221 million digital service users.

Kyivstar, meanwhile, reported a total of 21.7 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2026. The company increased EBITDA by 18.7% to UAH 8.4 billion, while revenue rose by 26.5% to UAH 15.6 billion. Net profit amounted to $99 million, compared with a net loss of $89 million in the third quarter of 2025.