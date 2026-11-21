During a visit to Berlin by a Ukrainian government delegation, an agreement was reached on the transfer of two locomotives for the 1,435 mm standard gauge, modular bridge components totaling 2 km in length, and a EUR 1 million contribution from Germany to the Ukrainian Transport Fund (UTSF), reported Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport.

"In discussions with Stefan Schnorr, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Transport, we addressed cooperation in the development of railway infrastructure and the deepening of ties between Ukrzaliznytsia and Deutsche Bahn. We reached an agreement on the transfer of two locomotives for the 1,435 mm standard gauge. We will work together to secure European funding to acquire an additional 30 locomotives," Kalashnyk wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday, following his participation in a delegation led by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

According to Kalashnyk, an agreement was also reached on the provision of modular bridge components totaling 2 km in length, designed for two lanes of traffic, which will assist in restoring transport links in areas where bridges have been destroyed or damaged. Furthermore, a EUR 1 million contribution from Germany to the UTSF is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. During a meeting with Friedrich Merz, the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, Germany’s participation in reconstruction efforts, specifically through a war-risk insurance fund slated for launch in early 2027, and the security of navigation in the Black Sea. Among the priorities for an emergency EU winter aid package, the minister highlighted assistance for the reconstruction of bridges and the provision of buses for local communities.

Furthermore, at the 9th Ukrainian-German Business Forum and during a meeting with Katherina Reiche, a senior German official in the economic and energy sector, Kalashnyk invited German companies to participate in procurement processes for the modernization of Ukraine’s railway network in 2027. He also encouraged their involvement in 17 priority public-private partnership projects, representing an estimated investment of EUR 2.9 billion, notably including a concession tender for a container terminal at the port of Chornomorsk.