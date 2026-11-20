The sole shareholder of BTA Bank, NovaPay Invest LLC, approved the provision of UAH 185 million in non-repayable financial assistance to the bank for inclusion in its Tier 1 capital.

According to the bank's disclosure in the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's information disclosure system, the sole shareholder made the relevant decision on November 17.

The amount of the financial assistance represents 50.19% of BTA Bank's assets, which totaled UAH 368.59 million according to its latest annual financial statements.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as of October 1, 2026, BTA Bank ranked last, 59th, among Ukrainian banks by total assets, with UAH 321.3 million, while its equity amounted to UAH 205.12 million. The bank posted a loss of UAH 6 million in the first three quarters of the year.

As reported, NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) announced on November 17 that it had completed the acquisition of BTA Bank and begun integrating it with its financial service NovaPay, as well as preparations for the bank to operate under the new NovaBank brand.

On November 12, the NBU approved the joint indirect acquisition of 100% of BTA Bank's charter capital by NOVA Group co-founders Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov through group companies, as well as the direct acquisition of a 100% stake in the bank by NovaPay Invest.