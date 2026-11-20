Members of Ukrainian Parliament have registered bill No. 16232 proposing amendments to the Tax Code and other legislative acts to promote the employment of war veterans. The bill proposes introducing tax incentives and a reduced unified social security contribution rate for companies where veterans account for at least 30% of the workforce.

The bill was registered in parliament on November 13 by a group of MPs. The initiators include Yulia Tymoshenko, Valeriy Dubil and Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (all members of the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction), as well as Heorhiy Mazurashu (Servant of the People faction).

According to the explanatory note to the document, a veteran-employing enterprise would be defined as a taxpayer whose share of war veterans is at least 30% of the average number of full-time employees and whose wage expenditures for these employees account for at least 25% of its total payroll. Mandatory requirements include employment at the primary workplace on a full-time basis, a salary of at least 1.5 times the minimum wage, and no tax arrears.

The bill provides for a two-tier corporate income tax incentive: a 9% rate for companies where war veterans account for between 30% and 50% of the workforce, and a full tax exemption for those with a veteran share of at least 50%, provided the tax savings are used for designated purposes. For third-group single-tax payers meeting the veteran employment criteria, the bill proposes halving the rates from 3% to 1.5% and from 5% to 2.5% of income.

In addition, employers meeting these criteria, including individual entrepreneurs and agricultural producers, would be eligible for a reduced unified social contribution rate of 8.41%, instead of 22%, for employees who are war veterans. The Pension Fund's losses resulting from the reduced rate would be compensated from the state budget, without affecting employees' insurance record or benefits.

Separately, the document proposes allowing all corporate income tax payers, regardless of the share of veterans in their workforce, to reduce their pre-tax financial result by 50% of expenses incurred on workplace adaptation, vocational training and psychological support for veteran employees.

To prevent abuse, the bill предусматривает restrictions on eligibility for incentives for gambling businesses, the production and circulation of excisable goods, personnel leasing services, companies established through reorganization within the preceding 12 months, and employees transferred from related parties, who would not be counted toward the eligibility criteria. A 90-day grace period would be provided to restore compliance with the criteria in cases where an employee resigns voluntarily, leaves for health reasons, is called up for military service or dies.

As reported, Minister for Veterans Vitaliy Kim said the ministry opposes administrative coercion and mandatory requirements to employ a certain percentage of workers (quotas), instead proposing effective economic incentives for businesses.

According to him, the government is currently working to simplify outdated labor legislation in line with businesses' needs and is also preparing special retraining and professional development programs for veterans. This would help address the acute shortage of skilled workers in the labor market and enable veterans to choose a new profession based on their needs.