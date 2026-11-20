A Russian strike overnight damaged the Brovary facility of VBH Ukraine, a wholesale and retail supplier of components for windows and doors, 51% of which is owned by an Estonian investor.

"Our facility in Brovary was hit even harder tonight by Russian terrorists than in the previous attack. But this will not break us. We are taking all necessary steps to resume operations. We ask everyone to understand and take a partner-like approach to possible delays in the supply of components," VBH Ukraine Executive Director Yuriy Tkachenko said in a Facebook post.

Faubeha Ukraine LLC, the company's legal entity, was established in May 2022 with registered capital of UAH 1 million. According to YouControl, its shareholders are Estonia's UFHE OU, with a 51% stake, and Ukrainian nationals Volodymyr Puziy and Yuriy Chykhman, each with 24.5%. Its ultimate beneficial owner on the Estonian side is Indrek Sauga.

In January-September 2026, the company posted net revenue of UAH 488.168 million, up 22% year on year, and net profit of UAH 51.701 million, an increase of 13.3% compared with the same period of 2025.