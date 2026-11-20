Ukrainian agricultural producers had borrowed UAH 144 billion as of November 18, an increase of UAH 40 billion, or 38.5%, from the same period last year, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky said at an online meeting with banking sector representatives this week.

Under the state-backed Affordable Loans 5-7-9% programme, farmers borrowed about UAH 50 billion, up UAH 13 billion, or 35.1%, year on year, according to figures cited by the ministry.

Lending backed by state portfolio guarantees rose by about 20% over the year to nearly UAH 30 billion.

“Our task is to work with the banking sector to ensure that agricultural producers can finance their operations and prepare for the next production seasons,” Vysotsky said.

The ministry plans to seek an extension of the relevant preferential lending mechanisms for farmers, taking into account prolonged logistical constraints and the need to ensure stable financing for sowing campaigns, he said.

The meeting also addressed additional funding from the World Bank, including USD 250 million earmarked for the agricultural component of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% programme. The necessary procedures for the funds to be disbursed are expected to be completed, the ministry said.

Bank representatives raised regulatory issues affecting agricultural lending, including the impact of planned changes to bank capital requirements on financing for the spring sowing campaign and whether temporary regulatory mechanisms for agricultural lending should be extended.

Vysotsky said the ministry would consider the banks' proposals and discuss them with the National Bank of Ukraine.