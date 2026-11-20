The Ukrainian Energy Exchange LLC (UEEX) will prepare to operate as a nominated electricity market operator (NEMO) in Ukraine in strategic cooperation with Nord Pool, the world’s first multinational power exchange, which is part of the international exchange group Euronext.

"Nord Pool will provide consulting and expertise on market design, processes and operational principles related to this activity," UEEX said.

As UEEX Exchange Committee Chairman Oleksiy Dubovsky explained, the exchange currently organizes electronic auctions for the sale of electricity under bilateral contracts. However, NEMO status will allow the exchange to organize trading on the day-ahead and intraday markets within the coupled market (the Single Day-Ahead Coupling, SDAC, and Single Intraday Coupling, SIDC) and under European standards. After these trades are launched, market participants will get access on UEEX to all segments of the physical electricity market, both spot and forward.

"We are pleased to cooperate with UEEX and to share Nord Pool’s experience in managing electricity markets across Europe. We look forward to the opportunity to support UEEX on the path of further market development," Nord Pool Strategic Services Director Lina Masiuliene said.

The first trading within SDAC and SIDC is expected in 2029-2030. Until then, UEEX must join the multilateral agreements of European market operators and transmission system operators, agree NEMO trading rules for the new segments with the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) and test the trading and clearing systems together with participants. UEEX’s current auctions will continue to operate unchanged, and the exchange will announce the terms and procedure for access to the new segments.