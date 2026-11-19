Agricultural holding Kernel says it will meet all its land lease payment obligations to 137,000 landowners by the end of December, despite constrained exports and the temporary forced shutdown of its oil extraction plants.

"Ukrainian agriculture is going through perhaps the most difficult period of the entire war ... As the largest infrastructure provider for the agricultural sector, we understand our responsibility and are meeting our obligations to our partners despite the difficulties," the company's CEO, Yevhen Osypov, said in a statement on Thursday.

The total land rent fund for 137,000 landowners amounts to UAH 4 billion, of which the company has already paid UAH 2.6 billion, according to the statement. Rent for state- and municipally-owned land is paid monthly on time.

The company said all payments are made officially, with all applicable taxes and duties paid in full. Of the taxes already paid, UAH 437 million is personal income tax, which remains in the local budgets of 230 communities, while UAH 121 million is military levy.

Kernel also said it continues to renew existing land lease agreements and sign new ones.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kernel was the world's largest producer of sunflower oil, accounting for about 9% of global production, and its largest exporter, with a share of about 12%. It is one of Ukraine's largest producers and sellers of bottled oil and is also engaged in growing and selling agricultural products. Its land bank totals 530,000 hectares across 17 regions of Ukraine.

In fiscal 2026, Kernel increased consolidated net profit by 35% to $322 million, while consolidated revenue rose 7% to $4.404 billion.