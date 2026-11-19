Heating a city or industrial facility requires an integrated solution that carefully assesses and allocates roles to different heat sources, RSE Group Ukraine Director Hanna Pozdniakova said.

"It is necessary to determine which source will operate for most of the year, which will take over during freezing weather, and where the facility will get heat if one of the sources shuts down," she wrote in a column for Interfax-Ukraine.

For Ukrainian cities and businesses, the practical challenge is to combine cogeneration, heat pumps, waste heat recovery and network upgrades in line with the needs of specific consumers and the capacity of existing networks, she said.

Pozdniakova said the first stage of a heating project should involve analyzing how heat consumption changes over the course of a day, week and year.

"Monthly bills show how much energy was consumed, but short peaks and periods of low demand are more visible in hourly data," the RSE Group Ukraine director said.

At industrial sites, she recommended starting with heat flows that the enterprise already releases. At one food-processing plant where RSE implemented a cogeneration project, waste heat recovery boilers already use engine exhaust heat to produce process steam. The next stage envisages integrating heat pumps and chillers.

Sometimes a heat pump can be used for preheating, with another source bringing water up to the required temperature, she said.

A boiler can cover demand that arises only during freezing weather or peak consumption hours. It is also necessary to determine how much heat it must supply if a cogeneration unit or heat pump is shut down for maintenance.

"These are two different calculations. In one case, the boiler adds capacity to sources already operating. In the other, it replaces one of them," Pozdniakova said.

A thermal storage system can produce some heat in advance and release it when demand rises, she added.

She said several operating scenarios should be modelled before equipment is selected: how the system performs in summer under minimum demand, what happens on a freezing morning, which source takes over during maintenance, and how much currently discharged heat can be used in line with the actual production schedule.

Answers to these questions make it possible to compare options by annual costs, determine the capacity required from each source and identify network upgrades needed before connection, she said.

"Then both the 1 MW in summer and the 6 MW in winter from the example at the beginning have their place in one system. Some demand can be met with heat already available at the facility, while other sources can be selected according to how often they will be needed," the RSE Group Ukraine director said.

Pozdniakova noted that this approach can change the sequence of the entire modernization process.

"The first step may be to connect an existing heat source to a consumer. Only then will it become clear how much additional capacity the system needs," she said.

RSE s.r.o. is an international engineering company with its own production facility in Brno, Czech Republic. It specializes in integrated energy solutions, including modular cogeneration plants, mobile power stations, diesel power solutions, industrial heat pumps and chillers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).