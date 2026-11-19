PUMB (Kyiv) will focus over the next 12 months on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve employee productivity, as a labor shortage means the bank can no longer rely primarily on increasing staff numbers to improve efficiency, Chairman of the Management Board Serhiy Chernenko said.

"Improving people's productivity is extremely important for us as an organization because we understand that we can no longer compete in this race through numbers. We can compete only through quality," he said at Deloitte Ukraine's 11th Conductors of Change forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

Chernenko said AI would be one of the bank's main investment priorities, as it can transform work processes, accelerate them and improve efficiency. However, implementing such technologies requires not only new knowledge but also a change in working methods.

He highlighted the scale of Ukraine's labor shortage. According to figures he cited, about 13 million people are employed in the country, while the workforce shortage has reached approximately 4 million to 4.5 million.

The problem is compounded by demographic losses and emigration. Ukraine's population declines by 300,000-400,000 annually as deaths exceed births, while another 200,000 people leave the country.

PUMB is Ukraine's largest privately owned bank. Its ultimate beneficial owner is Rinat Akhmetov.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, PUMB ranked fifth among the country's 59 banks as of Oct 1, 2026, with total assets of UAH 262.82 billion.