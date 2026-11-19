Ukrzaliznytsia has received five new multipurpose cargo-passenger vehicles for emergency repair and restoration work, with 12 such vehicles scheduled for delivery by the end of the year, Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Volodymyr Shemayev said.

The vehicles were handed over under the RELINC project, with support from the World Bank and partner countries, he said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

"Improving working conditions for our railway workers is a consistent policy of the ministry and Ukrzaliznytsia, and we plan to expand such initiatives with support from our international partners," Shemayev said.

The ministry said the vehicles would help repair crews reach damaged sites more quickly and transport workers, track maintenance tools and small-scale mechanized equipment.

Since 2023, the project has also funded the purchase of 200 flatcars for carrying containers and 89 pieces of construction equipment for bridge repairs, the ministry said.

Production of 20 modern electric locomotives is also underway.