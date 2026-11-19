China, the United States and Russia have issued a joint statement following a meeting of their leaders in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, saying they discussed energy security and plan to increase production and supplies of oil products.

"The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of oil products for the benefit of all countries around the world. The three countries reaffirm the importance of stable energy supplies," the statement, titled "Peace Declaration of the Heads of State of China, Russia and the United States," published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, said.

The statement also said that China, Russia and the United States, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, intended to promote UN reform to enable the organization to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its core mission of maintaining international peace and security.

The three leaders also called for respect for the immunity of government officials and said they had agreed that the International Criminal Court and similar institutions should not abuse their jurisdiction.

The leaders reaffirmed that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They said the three countries would hold dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.

The declaration makes no mention of the war between Russia and Ukraine or strikes on Iran. It says the leaders exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to strategic stability and international security.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump held separate meetings in Shenzhen with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting with Putin lasted 35-40 minutes, according to Russian media.

During his meeting with Xi, Trump said the United States and China were jointly seeking ways to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are together looking for ways to help with the issue of the war between Russia and Ukraine... I think I can speak on behalf of both of us," Trump said, addressing Xi.

A trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin followed. Trump said cooperation to prevent nuclear proliferation was important and claimed that US military operations against Iran had been conducted for that purpose. On efforts to end the war in Ukraine, he said he believed the situation was moving forward and that Putin, and hopefully the other side, wanted the war to end.

Putin said the three countries shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and sought to preserve and strengthen the international legal system. He said they had common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Xi did not directly mention the war in Ukraine. He said China, Russia and the United States should cooperate to address global challenges and jointly protect peace and stability. He also called for the complete prohibition and elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide.

The public portion of the trilateral meeting then ended, with talks continuing behind closed doors. The meeting has now concluded, and Trump has departed for the United States.

The declaration's omission of Ukraine and Iran is also noted in international coverage.