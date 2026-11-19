Iryna Vereschuk, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stressed the need to urgently introduce a moratorium on bureaucratic and law-enforcement pressure on legitimate businesses, at least for the winter period.

She made the statement following a meeting of the Council on Entrepreneurship under the President of Ukraine, chaired by Kyrylo Budanov and attended by business representatives, government officials and members of parliament.

"My personal opinion is that we need a moratorium. Urgently. At least for the entire winter period. Give our businesses a chance to survive and preserve their workforces," Vereschuk wrote on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

She said that in the fifth year of the full-scale war, the economic situation is naturally deteriorating, while Russian troops are deliberately targeting the infrastructure of major Ukrainian companies in an effort to undermine the economy and reduce revenues to the state budget.

Given that the state's ability to provide large-scale financial support to businesses is limited because funding for the front takes priority, the state, Vereschuk said, should ease pressure on large, medium-sized and small businesses operating legally.

The deputy head of the Presidential Office called on regulatory and oversight agencies to recall the experience of 2022 and ease pressure on entrepreneurs now, without waiting for the adoption of relevant laws, resolutions or National Security and Defense Council decisions, as the country's survival is at stake.