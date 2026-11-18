The Economy and Environment Ministry, together with the government team, is working to improve rules governing business operations during air raid alerts, seeking to balance public safety with business continuity, Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said after a meeting of the Presidential Council for Entrepreneurship Support on Wednesday.

" We will present updated rules in the near future. The next step is to work with the Interior Ministry and relevant agencies to review shelter requirements, simplify procedures for equipping shelters and develop financing mechanisms for such projects," he wrote on Facebook.

Kravchenko said businesses had raised concerns about the cost of building protective shelters, complicated approval procedures and the possibility of continuing operations during air raid alerts.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on economic development on Wednesday recommended that parliament ask the Cabinet of Ministers to revise its Sept. 4, 2026 resolution No. 1092, which bans business operations during the yellow threat level. Among other changes, the committee proposed allowing businesses to continue operating without shelters if employees provide voluntary written consent. At the same time, every employee would retain the right to stop working and move to a shelter at any time during the yellow threat level, regardless of any consent previously given.

Current rules allow businesses to operate without shelters for only three months, until Dec. 4, 2026. According to the explanatory note to the committee's decision, installing shelters in premises used by some businesses, particularly retail outlets, restaurants and service providers, may be technically impossible or require considerable time and resources. This could lead to prolonged business closures during the yellow threat level, lost income, lower budget revenues and difficulties in ensuring the public's access to goods and services.