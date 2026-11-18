Ukrainian parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee chairman Danylo Hetmantsev says he will do everything possible to defer the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) for individual entrepreneurs until the end of the war, but admits this may prove impossible if the war continues for another three or four years.

"I promised people that I would do everything possible to ensure we do not make this decision during the war, and I am inclined to keep my promises. But, again, if the war continues for another three or four years, I am not sure I will be able to keep this promise," he said at a forum on dialogue between the authorities, civil society and business in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I am not saying it will be impossible, but it is also true that the International Monetary Fund is pressing this issue very hard," Hetmantsev added.

At the same time, he reiterated his general support for requiring all individual entrepreneurs to register as VAT payers once they reach a specified turnover threshold, saying this would ensure equal rules for all businesses.

On the possibility of allowing individual entrepreneurs to obtain exemptions from military mobilisation, Deputy Economy and Environment Minister Yehor Hryhorenko said the ministry had previously proposed extending the option to at least some entrepreneurs, but no consensus had been reached.

"I think that as long as one-third of individual entrepreneurs are not really individual entrepreneurs, and until we resolve this issue, including through the Labour Code, which would be good to adopt, we will not reach a consensus on individual entrepreneurs. That is the honest answer, but that is how things stand," he said.

As reported, the updated Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the IMF, following the first review, requires Ukraine to submit rules to prevent tax evasion through abuse of the simplified tax regime by the end of December 2026. By the end of April 2027, Ukraine is to introduce legislation abolishing the VAT exemption for simplified-tax-regime entrepreneurs and raise the VAT registration threshold from Jan. 1, 2028.

Deputy Finance Minister Svitlana Vorobei said in late September that Ukraine had reached agreement with donors on setting the annual turnover ceiling for individual entrepreneurs operating without VAT registration at EUR 85,000, the maximum level permitted in the European Union. At the current National Bank exchange rate, this is equivalent to UAH 4.21 million.

An earlier version of the IMF programme, approved in late July, required adoption of the relevant legislation by the end of March and set the threshold at UAH 1 million, prompting strong criticism from businesses operating under the simplified tax regime. On March 20, the Finance Ministry published a draft tax bill that envisaged mandatory VAT registration for simplified-tax-regime businesses with annual income exceeding UAH 4 million. Ukraine subsequently persuaded the IMF that the bill could not be passed by parliament under the prevailing circumstances and that the obligations needed to be deferred.

Currently, individual entrepreneurs on the general taxation system must register as VAT payers once their turnover exceeds UAH 1 million. For those on the simplified tax regime, the threshold is 1,167 minimum monthly wages, currently UAH 10.091 million. It could rise to UAH 11.14 million in 2027, as the government proposes a 10.4% increase in the minimum wage.