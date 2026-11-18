About 80% of personalized offers for PrivatBank clients are generated using artificial intelligence (AI), Serhiy Kiriukhin, head of the unsecured lending department at the bank, said.

"Essentially, about 80% of all our offers are generated through artificial intelligence," he said during the roundtable "Consumer Lending: How Banks Compete for Customers on Black Friday" on the FinClub YouTube channel.

According to Kiriukhin, the bank works with large data sets, and the models self-learn and are tuned daily to determine the audience for which a particular offer may be relevant now or in the near future.

He named cashback, promo codes and partner offers among such offers. PrivatBank has also implemented the corresponding mechanism for partners under the Pryvit program.

Speaking about the outlook for consumer lending, Kiriukhin said he does not expect it to decline in 2027, but doubts that loan portfolio growth rates will exceed 2026 levels.

According to him, the market's dynamics will be influenced by the security and energy situation, employment and clients' incomes, as well as the quality of the loan portfolio, on which banks' approaches to assessing borrowers and forming offers will depend.

"My forecast is that it will stay, in the best case, at the 2026 level, with the same growth rates," Kiriukhin added.

According to the state bank, as of Oct 1, 2026, the volume of loans and advances to customers net of provisions grew by 37.2% since the start of the year, to UAH 214.61 billion.