Ukrnafta is directing resources to protecting and restoring production facilities after Russian attacks and building new power generation, Supervisory Board Chairman Timothy Dodson said at the ReBuild Ukraine 2026 international conference in Warsaw.

"Despite constant Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukrnafta continues production. In 2025 we increased oil production by 3.8% and gas production by 2.9%. At the same time, we are forced to direct significant resources to protecting and restoring production facilities. These costs have become a permanent part of our investment policy," he said.

Dodson said Ukrnafta continues drilling new wells, strengthening infrastructure protection and developing its own energy supply for production facilities. In parallel, the company is implementing power generation projects with total capacity of 330 MW with international financing.

Obstacles to implementing large-scale energy projects include a shortage of qualified contractors, security risks, lengthy procurement procedures and the need for war risk insurance, he said.

"Our task is to comply with international standards and at the same time find flexible solutions for working in wartime conditions. For this we need cooperation with international suppliers of equipment, technology and engineering solutions," he said.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer, with a full production cycle: exploration, oil and gas production, oilfield services, and management of the largest filling station chain in Ukraine, UKRNAFTA.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil wells and 167 gas wells.

Ukrnafta's shareholders are Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Defense Ministry of Ukraine. The company has been under state management since 2022 and is carrying out a large-scale business transformation.

Ukrnafta led the extraction industry in 2025 with turnover of UAH 99.6 billion, the Opendatabot Index of the Best Enterprises showed.

The UKRNAFTA filling station chain is the largest in Ukraine, with about 650 stations, and ranks in the top three by fuel sales. The UKRNAFTA brand consolidates chains that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.