Naftogaz Group and Poland's ORLEN have signed a new contract for the supply of three cargoes of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first quarter of 2027, the Ukrainian company said.

According to a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the gas from the United States will be regasified at the terminal in Świnoujście and delivered to Ukraine through Poland's gas transmission system.

"Our strategic partnership with ORLEN strengthens Ukraine's energy security. Amid constant Russian attacks, alongside protecting and restoring facilities, we are working to ensure reliable sources and routes for gas supplies," said Serhiy Fedorenko, chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The contract, which follows preliminary agreements reached in September during the Carpathian Eight summit, is expected to provide additional stability during the period of peak winter consumption, the statement said.

As reported in early February 2026, Naftogaz Ukrainy, in partnership with Polish state-owned concern ORLEN, delivered the first cargo of U.S. LNG this year, totaling nearly 100 million cubic meters. It arrived at the terminal in Świnoujście, Poland, in late January and was subsequently supplied to Ukraine's gas transmission system.