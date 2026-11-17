Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers will consider revisions to the macroeconomic forecast for 2027 in the near future, but they will not have a significant impact on the draft state budget for 2027, which the government is preparing to submit to parliament for its second reading, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"We are not anticipating any substantial revision, and it will not have a significant impact on the budget. It will affect some indicators, but only insignificantly," he told reporters on the sidelines of the expert roundtable "When Will Ukrainians Get Financial Visa-Free Access?" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Regarding the draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution on revising the macroeconomic forecast, Marchenko said that it was still under consideration and was expected to be adopted "in the near future."

As reported, the Ukrainian government planned last week to consider a downward revision of the macroeconomic forecast underpinning the draft state budget for 2027. The proposed changes included reducing the projected GDP growth rate to 0.1% this year from 1.6% and to 0.4% next year from 1.3%. However, consideration of the issue was postponed.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) had already significantly downgraded its macroeconomic forecast for this year and next at the end of October. Instead of projecting GDP growth of 1.8% this year and 2.8% next year, it now expects the economy to contract by 0.4% this year and recover by just 0.4% next year.

The IMF also reported a significant deterioration in its outlook for Ukraine's economic performance this week. Instead of projecting GDP growth of 1% this year, accelerating to 3.5% next year, the Fund now expects GDP to contract by 0.5% this year and by 1.0% next year.

According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine's GDP decreased by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the third quarter of 2025, following growth of 0.4% in the second quarter and a decline of 0.6% in the first quarter.