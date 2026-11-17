Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the international vertically integrated mining and metals group, has paid another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds.

The coupon was paid on time, the group's press service told Interfax-Ukraine in response to an inquiry.

"We can confirm that Metinvest has made the scheduled coupon payment on its 2029 bonds on time, despite the unprecedented challenges currently facing Ukraine's steel industry. Attacks by the aggressor on industrial facilities and the blockade of Black Sea ports are limiting not only production but also shipments of raw materials and finished products. All this is taking place against the backdrop of quotas on imports of Ukrainian steel into the EU, which have significantly reduced the group's export opportunities," the statement said.

The scheduled coupon payment dates for the 2029 eurobonds are May 17 and November 17, continuing until the maturity date. The coupon rate is 7.750% per annum.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group comprising mining and metallurgical companies. Its operations are located in Ukraine, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The holding's principal shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is the group's management company.