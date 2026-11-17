Agroholding KSG Agro has repaid series B corporate bonds worth $1.5 million on time and in full using its own foreign currency revenue, and plans new issues in U.S. dollars and, for the first time for the group, in euros, with maturities of 12, 18 and 24 months, KSG Agro’s press service has reported.

"We see stable demand for reliable instruments for investing in the real sector of the Ukrainian economy. So in 2027 we will expand our range of debt instruments: issues not only in dollars but also in euros, with different maturities," KSG Agro board of directors chairman Serhiy Kasianov is quoted as saying in the release.

It said the underwriter of the repaid issue and of the planned issues is Tascombank.

The agroholding recalled that the issuer of the three-year bonds is KSG Dnipro LLC, which is responsible for KSG Agro’s crop production. The private issue with a nominal value of $1.5 million was registered by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission in August 2023 and placed among investors in November 2023 at 7% per annum.

In 2025, holders of series A and B bonds had the chance to get their money back through a buyback offer, but instead decided to continue financing KSG Agro for another year and a half, a total of $3 million.

The agroholding noted that the financing received allowed it to introduce innovative production technologies and develop livestock farming, thanks to which KSG Agro’s operating profit more than doubled in 2025, to $6.4 million, and EBITDA rose by 74%, to $7.5 million. In the first half of 2026 operating profit rose 3.2 times, to $2.49 million, and EBITDA 2.6 times, to $2.75 million.

The funds raised from the bond placement in 2027 will, according to the release, go toward further modernization of equipment, renewal of the breeding herd and strengthening the farms’ energy independence.

Series A and C bonds of KSG Dnipro with a total volume of $3 million currently remain in circulation. The terms of these issues also provide for a buyback offer at the holders’ decision.

KSG Agro is a vertically integrated agroholding founded in the early 2000s. Its main areas of activity are pig farming, crop production (growing grain and oilseeds) and renewable bioenergy production. Its land bank is about 21,000 hectares.

KSG Agro is among the five largest pork producers in Ukraine. Its main production complex holds about 65,000 animals at one time. The breeding herd is about 4,500 sows. In 2026 the company is renewing a third of its herd with breeding sows of Danish DanBred genetics.

KSG Agro shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2011.