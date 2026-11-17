The American company Robbins has expressed its readiness to provide technical support for the construction of a tunnel under the Dnipro River, which would serve as an additional transport link between the right and left banks of Kyiv, announced Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport.

"Robbins has experience in manufacturing tunnel-boring equipment for large-scale infrastructure projects. The company has expressed its willingness to supply equipment, train Ukrainian specialists, and provide technical support. The next step involves receiving detailed proposals from Robbins regarding the necessary studies, equipment, and potential partners. These will form the basis for concrete technical and financial calculations," the minister stated on his Telegram channel following a working meeting dedicated to the project's implementation.

According to him, the project will require defining the route and technical parameters of the tunnel, conducting geological surveys, and preparing a feasibility study. Once these steps are completed, it will be possible to determine the total cost and the timeline for the work.

Furthermore, discussions covered the procurement of funding and the potential involvement of Ukrainian, European, and American partners in the design and construction phases.

As previously reported, citing Kalashnyk, the tunnel project under Dnipro in the capital could cost upwards of EUR 500 million. He noted that preliminary negotiations are already underway with the European Investment Bank to secure EUR 100 million to kick-start construction. Previously, Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura released an official letter from the U.S.-based company Robbins and the American-Canadian firm ABROOK Inc. containing a proposal for the Ukrainian government regarding tunnels beneath the Dnipro River. The proposal estimates that the excavation of a tunnel, ranging from 500 to 3,000 meters in length, would take between 3 and 12 months, starting from the moment all technical details are finalized.