The Government of Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Commission, and the United Nations (UN) have begun work on the sixth "Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment" (RDNA6) report, which will cover the period from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2026, according to a statement from the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

The ministry’s press release notes that during the kick-off meeting, Deputy Minister Yevhen Dubohryz presented the anticipated investment priorities for recovery for the upcoming year, 2027.

Additionally, Vitaliy Bezhin, a representative from the ministry, spoke at the meeting.

"Clearly defining and agreeing upon investment priorities is our key task for 2027. We are focusing on systemic modernization, enhancing resilience, and the deep integration of Ukrainian infrastructure into the European space to ensure a sustainable economic recovery," the press service quoted the deputy minister as saying.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the total loss of locomotives belonging to JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) since 2022 has reached 623 units, 407 of which were lost in 2026. Furthermore, 1,200 port infrastructure facilities and 297 vessels have been reported as damaged or destroyed.

Reportedly, as a result of enemy attacks, cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa has, at times, plummeted more than 15-fold—a trend that threatens not only the transport sector but also the agricultural and metallurgical industries, as well as the country’s entire economy.

The Ministry of Infrastructure’s Telegram channel added that key investment priorities for 2027 include protecting critical infrastructure, developing and modernizing logistics routes, and attracting private capital through public-private partnership mechanisms.

"RDNA6 is intended not only to document the current scale of destruction and Ukraine’s needs, but also to help identify which projects require state or international funding, and where private investment can be leveraged," the message reads.

It is also noted that, according to RDNA5, the transport sector in Ukraine has sustained $40.3 billion in direct damages and $58.9 billion in economic losses.

The previous report highlighted that the transport sector ranks second behind only the housing sector in terms of the scale of losses.