The state is ready to support the development of agricultural processing through dedicated programmes, loans for production lines and tax incentives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday following a meeting with industry representatives and the presentation of state awards on the occasion of Agricultural Workers' Day.

"We discussed the daily challenges faced amid the war. This is not the first time we have had to overcome problems caused by Russia's blocking of maritime export routes for Ukrainian agricultural products. However, the state is doing everything possible to unblock these routes and create additional logistical opportunities," Zelenskyy wrote.

The president also noted that the meeting participants, including heads of farms and agricultural enterprises, as well as food industry specialists from various regions, discussed the reservation of employees of agricultural enterprises from mobilization, financial support for small farms next year, and lending to help prepare for spring fieldwork and the sowing campaign.

In addition, the head of state thanked agricultural workers for their efforts, resilience amid the war, job creation, introduction of new technologies and continued assistance to the Ukrainian military.